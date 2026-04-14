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Forest Minister's Defamation Battle Shakes Tipra Motha Party

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma has filed a defamation lawsuit against MLA Ranjit Debbarma over alleged false remarks. The case, to be heard on April 30, involves accusations of improper asset declarations and inappropriate conduct. Ranjit Debbarma denies naming any minister in his speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:56 IST
Forest Minister's Defamation Battle Shakes Tipra Motha Party
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In Tripura, a heated defamation suit unfolds as Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma takes legal action against Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma for allegedly making damaging statements.

The legal battle centers around Ranjit Debbarma's accusations during election campaigns, claiming Animesh Debbarma owned properties improperly and engaged in questionable conduct.

The defamation case is set for an April 30 hearing, with Ranjit Debbarma refuting the claims, stating he never mentioned Animesh Debbarma by name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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