Forest Minister's Defamation Battle Shakes Tipra Motha Party

In Tripura, a heated defamation suit unfolds as Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma takes legal action against Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma for allegedly making damaging statements.

The legal battle centers around Ranjit Debbarma's accusations during election campaigns, claiming Animesh Debbarma owned properties improperly and engaged in questionable conduct.

The defamation case is set for an April 30 hearing, with Ranjit Debbarma refuting the claims, stating he never mentioned Animesh Debbarma by name.

(With inputs from agencies.)