Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Chief Minister's Secretary Relieved from Post Amidst Bypoll Controversy

In a surprising political maneuver, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has relieved his political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, with immediate effect. The decision comes amid speculation that Ahmed was working against the party's candidate in the Davangere South Assembly bypolls, party sources confirmed.

The Congress had chosen Samarth Shamanur, descended from a notable political lineage, sparking discontent within the party's minority community, who hoped for a Muslim candidate.

In light of the growing unease, Siddaramaiah also summoned Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for consultations. The unfolding situation underscores the tension between community representation and party strategy in Karnataka's political landscape.