Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Chief Minister's Secretary Relieved from Post Amidst Bypoll Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, has been removed from his position amid allegations of supporting a rival candidate in the Davangere South bypolls. The Congress fielded Samarth Shamanur, a controversial choice due to demands for a Muslim candidate, causing dissent among Muslim leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:02 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Chief Minister's Secretary Relieved from Post Amidst Bypoll Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political maneuver, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has relieved his political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, with immediate effect. The decision comes amid speculation that Ahmed was working against the party's candidate in the Davangere South Assembly bypolls, party sources confirmed.

The Congress had chosen Samarth Shamanur, descended from a notable political lineage, sparking discontent within the party's minority community, who hoped for a Muslim candidate.

In light of the growing unease, Siddaramaiah also summoned Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for consultations. The unfolding situation underscores the tension between community representation and party strategy in Karnataka's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.

Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in pol...

 India
2
Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Before Key Elections

Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Be...

 India
3
India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock

India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock

 India
4
Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery

Nando Pijnaker's World Cup Race: The Clock Ticks on Shoulder Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026