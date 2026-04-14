West Bengal Elections: Ready for the Race

The West Bengal assembly elections will see 2,926 candidates contesting after the nomination withdrawal process concluded, the Election Commission reported on Tuesday. The first phase features 1,478 candidates across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates are set for 142 constituencies in the second phase.

The deadline for the second phase nominations was April 9, with scrutiny on April 10, and withdrawals allowed until April 13. The poll machinery is now fully prepared for the upcoming stages, according to a senior Election Commission official.

To enhance transparency, voters can access candidate information through the ECINet mobile app. Ballot units will feature colored photographs of candidates, names, and symbols in larger fonts. The polling is set for April 23 and 29, with a focus on smooth execution.