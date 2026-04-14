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Noida's Violent Protests: Workers' Last Stand Against Economic Pressure

Violent protests erupted in Noida as workers demanded wage hikes, highlighting the economic strain attributed to Modi's policies. The incident underscored broader issues of inflation and global supply chain disruptions affecting daily-wage laborers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's response, urging support for workers as essential to India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:28 IST
Noida's Violent Protests: Workers' Last Stand Against Economic Pressure
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Violent protests erupted in Noida on Monday as factory workers demanded wage increases, expressing dissatisfaction with Modi's economic policies. The unrest saw vehicles torched and public property vandalized, underscoring the economic strain workers face.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the protests as a desperate plea from workers burdened by failed government policies. Gandhi criticized the Modi administration, highlighting how global economic challenges disproportionately impact daily-wage laborers while sparing the industrial elite.

Gandhi called for urgent attention to workers' rights, emphasizing the essential role they play in India's economic foundation. The protests disrupted traffic, leaving thousands stranded, while authorities moved to manage the crisis with a special panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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