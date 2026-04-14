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Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Critique of BJP and TMC in West Bengal Rally

Rahul Gandhi, in rallies across West Bengal, criticized the BJP and RSS for undermining the Constitution, while accusing the ruling TMC of failing to provide jobs for youth. Gandhi also condemned the BJP's divisive politics and pledged Congress would rectify electoral roll issues if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raiganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Critique of BJP and TMC in West Bengal Rally
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and RSS, accusing them of eroding the Constitution with their divisive ideologies. He criticized the ruling TMC for its alleged failure to deliver on employment promises to the state's youth.

Gandhi pointed out that 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's promise to create five lakh jobs. He further accused the BJP of divisive tactics and called out the TMC for 'joblessness' and shutting down industries in West Bengal.

Addressing the rally in Malda, Gandhi assured that a Congress government would reinstate wrongly removed names from electoral rolls, criticizing the Special Intensive Revision as unconstitutional. He also took a dig at PM Modi over the India-US trade deal, labeling him as a traitor for harming Indian industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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