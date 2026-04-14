Constitutional Maneuver or Political Ploy? Sibal's Allegations on Women's Quota Bill

In a recent political maneuver, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over the government's intentions behind introducing a Constitution amendment bill linked to the women's quota law. Sibal alleges the move is aimed at securing a political advantage for the BJP in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections through a strategic delimitation process.

Sibal argues that if the government genuinely supports a 33% reservation for women, it should enact this change within the current 543 Lok Sabha seats. He criticizes the timing of the proposed bill, correlating it with upcoming elections in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and suggests the BJP seeks to use the bill to gain leverage.

The veteran politician urges opposition parties to reject the bill, which he claims could undermine India's federal structure. He emphasizes the necessity for clear intentions and warns against any political manipulation through delimitation, which could skew the election process in favor of the ruling party.