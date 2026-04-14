Constitutional Maneuver or Political Ploy? Sibal's Allegations on Women's Quota Bill
Kapil Sibal accuses the government of using a constitutional amendment linked to women's reservation for political gains to win 2029 elections. He calls for the Opposition to reject the move, arguing that delimitation favors BJP. Sibal urges women's reservation in existing seats, questioning political motives.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political maneuver, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over the government's intentions behind introducing a Constitution amendment bill linked to the women's quota law. Sibal alleges the move is aimed at securing a political advantage for the BJP in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections through a strategic delimitation process.
Sibal argues that if the government genuinely supports a 33% reservation for women, it should enact this change within the current 543 Lok Sabha seats. He criticizes the timing of the proposed bill, correlating it with upcoming elections in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and suggests the BJP seeks to use the bill to gain leverage.
The veteran politician urges opposition parties to reject the bill, which he claims could undermine India's federal structure. He emphasizes the necessity for clear intentions and warns against any political manipulation through delimitation, which could skew the election process in favor of the ruling party.
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Reddy Pushes Against Delimitation: A Battle for Fair Representation
Stalin Warns of Massive Agitation Over Delimitation Secrecy
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.
Southern CMs Demand Dialogue on Delimitation Amid Women's Reservation Push
Southern States Resist Proposed Delimitation: A Political Tug-of-War