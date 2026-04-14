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Nitish Kumar Steps Down: A New Era for Bihar Politics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post, fulfilling constitutional requirements by dissolving the cabinet. Accompanied by key political figures, Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, marking a significant shift in Bihar's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:32 IST
Nitish Kumar Steps Down: A New Era for Bihar Politics
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially resigned from his position on Tuesday, following constitutional protocols that necessitated the dissolution of the cabinet, marking a pivotal change in the state's leadership.

The decision followed a meeting of the council of ministers, where Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other notable figures, discussed the steps forward.

Before his visit to the Lok Bhavan, Kumar engaged in discussions with BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and senior leaders, underlining the political magnitude of this leadership transition.

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