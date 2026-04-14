BJP's Vision for Darjeeling: Amit Shah's Bold Promises

At a recent poll rally in Dakshin Dinajpur's Gangarampur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the BJP intends to resolve the Gorkha issue in the Darjeeling hills through constitutional means, without dividing the state of West Bengal.

Shah accused Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir of being an operative for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, alleging Kabir's involvement in constructing a disputed mosque with her approval. He assured that BJP would obstruct its construction.

Furthermore, Shah emphasized BJP's commitment to eliminating political violence and unveiling infrastructural developments including AIIMS, IIM, and eco-tourism hubs in North Bengal. Farmers would benefit from open potato supply chains to other states, ensuring fair economic returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)