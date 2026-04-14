Left Menu

Nitish Kumar: A Political Legacy of Contradictions

Nitish Kumar, former Bihar chief minister, leaves a mixed legacy marked by development and controversial political maneuvers. Known for his focus on social justice and economic growth, he also faced criticism for alliances with the BJP and bringing prohibition, despite being a key figure in the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:54 IST
Nitish Kumar: A Political Legacy of Contradictions
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar chief minister, leaves behind a legacy characterized by both progress and controversy. While he endeavored to transform Bihar through development and social justice, his political maneuvers, such as alliances with BJP and enforcing prohibition, drew criticism.

Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, initially stood firm on principles of communal harmony and social justice, best encapsulated in his popular slogan, "Nyay ke saath vikas". Critics, however, often highlighted his reliance on the BJP, especially as the party's influence grew in the once JD(U)-dominated state.

Despite criticisms and accusations of political flip-flops, Kumar managed to build a strong constituency among the Kurmi, "ati pichhda", and "Maha Dalit" communities, making him an indispensable figure in Bihar's political landscape. His tenure saw significant schemes aimed at social welfare, though marred by accusations of backtracking and "dynasty politics".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

 Germany
3
UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

 Global
4
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026