Nitish Kumar: A Political Legacy of Contradictions

Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar chief minister, leaves behind a legacy characterized by both progress and controversy. While he endeavored to transform Bihar through development and social justice, his political maneuvers, such as alliances with BJP and enforcing prohibition, drew criticism.

Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, initially stood firm on principles of communal harmony and social justice, best encapsulated in his popular slogan, "Nyay ke saath vikas". Critics, however, often highlighted his reliance on the BJP, especially as the party's influence grew in the once JD(U)-dominated state.

Despite criticisms and accusations of political flip-flops, Kumar managed to build a strong constituency among the Kurmi, "ati pichhda", and "Maha Dalit" communities, making him an indispensable figure in Bihar's political landscape. His tenure saw significant schemes aimed at social welfare, though marred by accusations of backtracking and "dynasty politics".

(With inputs from agencies.)