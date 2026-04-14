Nitish Kumar: A Political Legacy of Contradictions
Nitish Kumar, former Bihar chief minister, leaves a mixed legacy marked by development and controversial political maneuvers. Known for his focus on social justice and economic growth, he also faced criticism for alliances with the BJP and bringing prohibition, despite being a key figure in the INDIA bloc.
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar chief minister, leaves behind a legacy characterized by both progress and controversy. While he endeavored to transform Bihar through development and social justice, his political maneuvers, such as alliances with BJP and enforcing prohibition, drew criticism.
Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, initially stood firm on principles of communal harmony and social justice, best encapsulated in his popular slogan, "Nyay ke saath vikas". Critics, however, often highlighted his reliance on the BJP, especially as the party's influence grew in the once JD(U)-dominated state.
Despite criticisms and accusations of political flip-flops, Kumar managed to build a strong constituency among the Kurmi, "ati pichhda", and "Maha Dalit" communities, making him an indispensable figure in Bihar's political landscape. His tenure saw significant schemes aimed at social welfare, though marred by accusations of backtracking and "dynasty politics".
(With inputs from agencies.)
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