Europe's Essential Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

In a statement on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the importance of Europe's involvement in any international efforts to conclude the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Chancellor Merz asserted that for any agreement to achieve lasting peace, European participation is indispensable.

He highlighted the necessity of Europe's role in both the negotiation and implementation of the peace process, stressing its significance to the U.S. government's plans in the region.