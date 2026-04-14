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Europe's Essential Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes Europe's necessary participation in any international agreement to resolve the Ukraine conflict, citing involvement as essential for peace. He addressed the issue at a Berlin news conference with President Zelenskiy, underlining the critical role of European cooperation in the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST
Europe's Essential Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a statement on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the importance of Europe's involvement in any international efforts to conclude the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Chancellor Merz asserted that for any agreement to achieve lasting peace, European participation is indispensable.

He highlighted the necessity of Europe's role in both the negotiation and implementation of the peace process, stressing its significance to the U.S. government's plans in the region.

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