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Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voices support for peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, urges Hezbollah disarmament, and expresses concern over Palestinian territories. He also extends support for US-Iran diplomatic agreements while offering to aid in the Strait of Hormuz navigation if conditions allow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:29 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underlined his support for imminent peace discussions between Israel and Lebanon, slated to occur in Washington this Tuesday.

In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Merz emphasized the necessity for Hezbollah to disarm to ensure peace in southern Lebanon, as stated by the German chancellery on Monday night.

Moreover, Chancellor Merz reaffirmed Germany's backing of diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, expressing readiness to aid navigation freedom in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on favorable conditions. He also conveyed grave concerns regarding developments in the Palestinian territories, cautioning against any de facto partial annexation of the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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