Chancellor Merz Criticizes US-Iran Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed criticism over the recent US-Iran peace talks. Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Monday, he questioned the level of preparation for the discussions held in Pakistan last week. The talks, which aimed at resolving tensions, were unexpectedly cut short in Islamabad.

Chancellor Merz commented on the abrupt end, saying it came as no surprise to him due to the apparent lack of preparation. Though he did not specify who he blamed for this, his remarks highlight the ongoing diplomatic challenges faced in seeking a resolution.

The chancellor's criticism echoes wider concerns about the efficacy and readiness of such diplomatic engagements. His insights come as stakeholders continue to seek viable channels for advancing peace in the volatile region.