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Vijay's Promise: A New Dawn for Farmers and MSMEs

Vijay, the chief of TVK, vowed to waive crop loans for small farmers and criticized the DMK government for allegedly closing many MSMEs. He pledged to provide significant financial support for paddy and sugarcane crops, highlighting the struggles faced by farmers and small businesses under the current regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:33 IST
Vijay's Promise: A New Dawn for Farmers and MSMEs
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, TVK chief Vijay made bold promises, reassuring farmers of a crop loan waiver and criticizing the DMK government for the alleged shutdown of numerous MSMEs in the state. Speaking at an election rally, he pledged a complete waiver for farmers owning less than 5 acres and a 50% waiver for those with larger holdings.

Vijay also announced plans to offer Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane, addressing the economic hardships faced by these agricultural communities. His comments painted a critical picture of the current administration's impact on small businesses and farmers.

The actor-politician emphasized that the closure of MSMEs during the DMK regime ranked as the second highest in the country, underscoring the urgency of economic reforms. These pledges are part of his broader campaign strategy to gain support from affected sectors.

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