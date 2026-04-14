Historic Shift: Bihar Set for First BJP CM

In a historic political shift, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been selected as the leader of the NDA legislative party. This move paves the way for his appointment as the first-ever BJP Chief Minister of Bihar.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai confirmed Choudhary's unanimous election during a meeting attended by all NDA alliance partners, marking a strategic victory for the BJP, which already leads with 89 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

This development follows Nitish Kumar's resignation earlier in the day. Kumar, who recently took on a role as Rajya Sabha MP, was also present at the meeting, underscoring a significant transition in the state's political landscape.