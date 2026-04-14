Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress for two women corporators' refusal to sing 'Vande Mataram', accusing them of disrupting communal harmony. The incident relates to a budget discussion, with Congress defending the decision. Police have recorded statements and will investigate the controversy further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh's political arena stirred as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed dissatisfaction over two Congress women corporators' refusal to sing 'Vande Mataram'.
Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal Khan declined on religious grounds, leading to accusations from Yadav that Congress aims to spoil communal peace. State Congress defended the women, with tensions escalating over previous conflicts related to religious sentiments.
Authorities are investigating following a formal complaint, with statements from involved corporators recorded and potential legal actions under consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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