Hungary's Reform Race: Unfreezing EU Funds

In a crucial move for European financial relations, Hungarian election victor Peter Magyar engaged in talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address the urgent need for reforms. These reforms are essential to unfreeze roughly 17 billion euros of EU funds, previously withheld due to rule of law concerns under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar's Tisza party, securing a two-thirds majority in parliament, faces the task of addressing EU standards, particularly in academic freedom and judicial independence, to release the funds. The EU requires compliance by August 31, posing a significant challenge within the short timeline.

While economists and credit agencies recognize the daunting task ahead, especially given internal political complexities, Magyar's supermajority could aid reform implementation. However, as Moody's highlights, entrenched political divisions might hinder swift progress, putting the new government's reform promises to a critical test.

(With inputs from agencies.)