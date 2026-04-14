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Defence Dilemma: NATO Chief's Stark Warning to UK Leadership

Former NATO chief George Robertson criticizes British prime minister Keir Starmer for inadequate defence funding, leaving national security vulnerable. Robertson's concerns highlight a gap between rhetoric and action, sparking debate on the need for increased military investment. Starmer blames prior Conservative rule for current shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:31 IST
Defence Dilemma: NATO Chief's Stark Warning to UK Leadership
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Former NATO chief and Labour Party stalwart George Robertson has voiced significant criticism against British prime minister Keir Starmer, accusing him of failing to invest adequately in the country's defense, a move he claims jeopardizes national security.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Robertson highlighted a stark disparity between Starmer's words and actions on military investment, stressing the need for immediate attention to Britain's defence capabilities. This criticism came as Robertson announced his forthcoming lecture in Salisbury, during which he was expected to spotlight the British government's neglect of defense in recent budget planning.

In response, Downing Street denied the assertions, insisting the prime minister remains committed to a robust defence strategy. However, Robertson's remarks underscore a pressing debate over the necessary financial commitment to military preparedness in light of contemporary global threats.

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