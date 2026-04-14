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Navigating Uncertainty: IMF's Growth Forecast Amid Global Tensions

IMF chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, commented on the unpredictable global growth forecast for 2026. Despite a hopeful 3.1% growth projection, the world might be edging towards a weaker 2.5% growth due to ongoing disruptions and conflicts, particularly if energy prices remain unstable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:15 IST
Navigating Uncertainty: IMF's Growth Forecast Amid Global Tensions
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its growth forecasts with concerns that the world could be heading towards a weaker growth scenario of 2.5% by 2026.

Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted the fragile nature of the current global environment, emphasizing that ongoing conflicts and daily disruptions, particularly in energy markets, are pivotal factors influencing this outlook.

While a more promising growth rate of 3.1% is forecasted if geopolitical tensions resolve and energy prices stabilize, Gourinchas acknowledged the unpredictability and fluidity of these conditions, warning of a reality that lies between the two scenarios.

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