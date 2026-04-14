Navigating Uncertainty: IMF's Growth Forecast Amid Global Tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its growth forecasts with concerns that the world could be heading towards a weaker growth scenario of 2.5% by 2026.

Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted the fragile nature of the current global environment, emphasizing that ongoing conflicts and daily disruptions, particularly in energy markets, are pivotal factors influencing this outlook.

While a more promising growth rate of 3.1% is forecasted if geopolitical tensions resolve and energy prices stabilize, Gourinchas acknowledged the unpredictability and fluidity of these conditions, warning of a reality that lies between the two scenarios.