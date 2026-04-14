Bihar's Political Shift: Samrat Choudhary's Rise to Chief Minister

In a dramatic political shift, Bihar is set to witness its first BJP-led government as JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister. The NDA unanimously backs Samrat Choudhary, the former deputy CM, to take the helm.

Choudhary's appointment as the NDA legislative party leader marks the culmination of weeks of political maneuvering, with Nitish Kumar now stepping into a Rajya Sabha role. The swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new chief minister is scheduled for Wednesday.

Choudhary, who joined BJP in 2017 after previously working with RJD, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support. As he steps into leadership, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav highlights Choudhary's political roots and questions his public mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)