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Bihar's Political Shift: Samrat Choudhary's Rise to Chief Minister

Bihar is on the brink of a significant political transformation as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar steps down, paving the way for BJP's Samrat Choudhary to become the chief minister. The NDA unanimously supports Choudhary, who will be sworn in soon, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:01 IST
Bihar's Political Shift: Samrat Choudhary's Rise to Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political shift, Bihar is set to witness its first BJP-led government as JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister. The NDA unanimously backs Samrat Choudhary, the former deputy CM, to take the helm.

Choudhary's appointment as the NDA legislative party leader marks the culmination of weeks of political maneuvering, with Nitish Kumar now stepping into a Rajya Sabha role. The swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new chief minister is scheduled for Wednesday.

Choudhary, who joined BJP in 2017 after previously working with RJD, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support. As he steps into leadership, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav highlights Choudhary's political roots and questions his public mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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