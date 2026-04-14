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Bilateral Boost: Modi-Trump Talks, Women's Quota, and Jet Engine Deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held discussions on enhancing bilateral co-operation, including significant defence deals. Additionally, important developments include the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's upcoming oath as new CM, increased minimum wages in Noida, and progress toward a GE Aerospace-HAL jet engine deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:04 IST
Bilateral Boost: Modi-Trump Talks, Women's Quota, and Jet Engine Deals
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant discussions with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral co-operation which includes high-value deals, according to US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

Furthermore, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is scheduled to take the oath as the state's new Chief Minister on April 15, as confirmed by a senior minister.

Amidst these developments, the Uttar Pradesh government responded to labor unrest in Noida by ordering an interim hike in minimum wages across various categories, effective retrospectively from April 1, officials announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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