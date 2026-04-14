Historic Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament
The Constitution amendment bill proposes 33% women reservation in the Lok Sabha starting in 2029. The bill does not specify increased seat numbers but sets an upper limit of 850 seats, subject to a delimitation commission. Discussions are set for April with key ministers participating.
- Country:
- India
The Constitution amendment bill, which seeks to reserve 33% of Lok Sabha seats for women starting in 2029, is sparking extensive debate in Parliament. Although the bill proposes to enhance the current number of 543 seats, it leaves the total membership capped at a maximum of 850 seats, subject to the discretion of a delimitation commission.
Government sources reveal that the allocation of these seats will follow proportional representation, potentially favoring southern states due to their effective population control compared to northern states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha on the significance of this 'historic' legislative step.
The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, along with other associated bills, is scheduled for April 16th to 18th. Discussions will be followed by voting, and the sessions will include contributions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The allocation promises transformative political dynamics in India's governance landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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