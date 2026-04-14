Political Theatrics: Congress Critiques BJP's Selection Process
The Congress has criticized the BJP's selection process following the election of Samrat Choudhary as the NDA legislative party leader in Bihar. Congress alleges that the process is a charade decided by two individuals, contrasting with its own democratic process in choosing leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the NDA legislative party leader in Bihar, a move that the Congress claims is part of a larger 'charade'.
Congress accuses the ruling BJP of bypassing a true selection process, asserting that so-called deliberations are mere theatrics governed by just two individuals.
According to Udit Raj, the Congress maintains its leadership choices involve broader democratic discussions, unlike the BJP's allegedly autocratic approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BJP
- Congress
- Samrat Choudhary
- NDA
- Bihar
- politics
- selection process
- democracy
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
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