Political Theatrics: Congress Critiques BJP's Selection Process

BJP's Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the NDA legislative party leader in Bihar, a move that the Congress claims is part of a larger 'charade'.

Congress accuses the ruling BJP of bypassing a true selection process, asserting that so-called deliberations are mere theatrics governed by just two individuals.

According to Udit Raj, the Congress maintains its leadership choices involve broader democratic discussions, unlike the BJP's allegedly autocratic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)