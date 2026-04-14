Left Menu

High Hopes for Iran Peace Talks: U.N. and U.S. Updates

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that discussions to end the Iran conflict are likely to resume soon. Talks might take place in Pakistan, where Guterres expressed support for ongoing negotiations and acknowledged Pakistan's peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:00 IST
High Hopes for Iran Peace Talks: U.N. and U.S. Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations and the United States seem optimistic about the potential resumption of peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing Iran conflict. According to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. President Donald Trump, there is a strong likelihood that these discussions will continue in Pakistan shortly.

In an interview with the New York Post, President Trump suggested that the talks could recommence within the next two days. Guterres, speaking at the U.N., confirmed that their indications point heavily towards the reinitiation of negotiations.

Praising Pakistan's role, Guterres revealed his meeting with Pakistan's deputy prime minister and hailed Field Marshal Asim Munir's contributions to the process. He emphasized the importance of persistence in negotiations despite the complexities, advocating for a continued ceasefire as discussions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier ...

 Global
2
Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israe...

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins

Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Bac...

 India
4
KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026