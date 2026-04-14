High Hopes for Iran Peace Talks: U.N. and U.S. Updates

The United Nations and the United States seem optimistic about the potential resumption of peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing Iran conflict. According to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. President Donald Trump, there is a strong likelihood that these discussions will continue in Pakistan shortly.

In an interview with the New York Post, President Trump suggested that the talks could recommence within the next two days. Guterres, speaking at the U.N., confirmed that their indications point heavily towards the reinitiation of negotiations.

Praising Pakistan's role, Guterres revealed his meeting with Pakistan's deputy prime minister and hailed Field Marshal Asim Munir's contributions to the process. He emphasized the importance of persistence in negotiations despite the complexities, advocating for a continued ceasefire as discussions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)