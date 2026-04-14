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Roelf Meyer Appointed South Africa's Ambassador to the US

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer, a respected veteran negotiator known for his role in the 1990s apartheid negotiations, as the next ambassador to the United States. Meyer's appointment was confirmed by Ramaphosa's spokesperson and reported by Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:57 IST
Roelf Meyer Appointed South Africa's Ambassador to the US
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as the nation's next ambassador to the United States, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, to Reuters on Tuesday.

The news follows an earlier report by Bloomberg News that speculated on Meyer's selection for the prestigious diplomatic position.

Meyer, renowned for his negotiation skills, was a prominent figure during the 1990s negotiations to dismantle apartheid, representing the white minority government while Ramaphosa served as the chief negotiator for the African National Congress.

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