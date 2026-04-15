Republicans Push for Immigration Funding Legislation in Senate

Republican efforts to secure funding for immigration enforcement activities under Donald Trump's administration may progress through the U.S. Senate soon. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is spearheading the initiative for expedited approval. The bill seeks to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Thune, the Senate may begin deliberations as early as next week. A current roadblock involves a dispute over new operating procedures for ICE and Border Patrol, causing annual funding delays. Republicans are considering circumventing Democratic support by utilizing a simple majority procedure in the Senate, avoiding the typical 60-senator threshold.

The proposed funding could exceed $50 billion over three years, complementing previous multi-year allocations exceeding $100 billion. However, amendments such as Senator John Kennedy's proposal for nationwide voting restrictions risk stalling the bill's progress. Thune cautions that additional initiatives could threaten the bill's success, with some GOP senators requesting budget offsets before supporting new expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)