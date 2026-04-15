Defence Debacle: A Call to Action for Britain's Security

Former NATO chief George Robertson has slammed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allocating enough funds to defence, a move he claims leaves the nation vulnerable. Robertson, once the UK's defence secretary and later head of NATO, expressed concerns over the lack of alignment between Starmer's statements and actual financial commitments.

Downing Street quickly dismissed Robertson's assessment, with a spokesperson asserting the government's dedication to ensuring an effective defence investment strategy. Yet, Robertson, in a speech in Salisbury, emphasized Britain's current defenceless state, citing a lack of preparedness for external threats.

Robertson's criticism extended to UK finance minister Rachel Reeves, reproaching her for neglecting defence in budget discussions. Stressing the necessity of a substantial shift in defence, Robertson urged for prompt action, warning against the nation's complacency in face of escalating global conflicts and security challenges.