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Defence Debacle: A Call to Action for Britain's Security

Former NATO chief George Robertson criticizes UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for insufficient defence funding. Robertson argues that Britain's security is compromised, with rhetoric not aligning with action. Despite Starmer blaming Conservatives for past underinvestment, Robertson insists on a strategic shift recognizing modern military threats and rising global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:21 IST
Defence Debacle: A Call to Action for Britain's Security
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Former NATO chief George Robertson has slammed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allocating enough funds to defence, a move he claims leaves the nation vulnerable. Robertson, once the UK's defence secretary and later head of NATO, expressed concerns over the lack of alignment between Starmer's statements and actual financial commitments.

Downing Street quickly dismissed Robertson's assessment, with a spokesperson asserting the government's dedication to ensuring an effective defence investment strategy. Yet, Robertson, in a speech in Salisbury, emphasized Britain's current defenceless state, citing a lack of preparedness for external threats.

Robertson's criticism extended to UK finance minister Rachel Reeves, reproaching her for neglecting defence in budget discussions. Stressing the necessity of a substantial shift in defence, Robertson urged for prompt action, warning against the nation's complacency in face of escalating global conflicts and security challenges.

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