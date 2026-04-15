The U.S. Senate is poised to vote as early as Wednesday on an initiative led by Democrats to limit President Donald Trump's authority over the ongoing Iran conflict. Announced Tuesday, party leaders vowed to continue presenting such resolutions as long as hostilities with Iran persist.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York criticized Republican inaction, stating, 'Congress has been sidelined because our Republican colleagues refuse to confront the issue due to fear of Trump.' Talks to end the war might resume in Pakistan, emphasizing the administrative stalemate with Iran even as a ceasefire looms.

This push aligns with broader political strategies as U.S. voters face rising prices for gasoline and agricultural products. With the mid-term elections approaching, Democrats aim to emphasize economic implications while filing 10 more war powers resolutions, despite resistance from a Republican-controlled Congress.