Left Menu

Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a Democratic-led effort to control President Trump's war powers amid the ongoing Iran conflict. Democrats aim to link their efforts to economic impacts, hoping to sway voter concerns. The resolution is expected to be introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 03:11 IST
Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote as early as Wednesday on an initiative led by Democrats to limit President Donald Trump's authority over the ongoing Iran conflict. Announced Tuesday, party leaders vowed to continue presenting such resolutions as long as hostilities with Iran persist.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York criticized Republican inaction, stating, 'Congress has been sidelined because our Republican colleagues refuse to confront the issue due to fear of Trump.' Talks to end the war might resume in Pakistan, emphasizing the administrative stalemate with Iran even as a ceasefire looms.

This push aligns with broader political strategies as U.S. voters face rising prices for gasoline and agricultural products. With the mid-term elections approaching, Democrats aim to emphasize economic implications while filing 10 more war powers resolutions, despite resistance from a Republican-controlled Congress.

TRENDING

1
ECB's Uncertain Path Amid Oil Price Inflation

ECB's Uncertain Path Amid Oil Price Inflation

 United States
2
Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

Democratic Push to Curb Trump’s Iran War Powers Intensifies

 Global
3
U.S. Economy's Strength Amid Global Tensions: Insights from Treasury Secretary Bessent

U.S. Economy's Strength Amid Global Tensions: Insights from Treasury Secreta...

 United States
4
Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph Boosts CBS Ratings

Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph Boosts CBS Ratings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026