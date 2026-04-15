Political Downfall: Allegations Topple Eric Swalwell's Ambitions

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell has resigned from Congress following allegations of sexual misconduct from a fifth accuser. Lonna Drewes, a former model and software entrepreneur, claims Swalwell assaulted her in 2018 after drugging her wine. Swalwell, through his lawyer, denies these allegations as politically motivated fabrications.

This latest accusation adds to earlier claims by four other women, including a former aide, who accused Swalwell of nonconsensual encounters. The allegations have sparked investigations by law enforcement, including the Manhattan district attorney's office. Despite ending his candidacy for governor, Swalwell has promised to fight the allegations.

These accusations have significantly affected Swalwell's promising political career, which once placed him as a frontrunner for California's governorship. His exit clears the path for other candidates, potentially opening doors for Republican contenders given the Democratic field's current state.

(With inputs from agencies.)