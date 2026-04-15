Samrat Choudhary's Historic Ascent as Bihar's New CM

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary will be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar, making history as the BJP leads the state government for the first time.

Choudhary, aged 57, will take the oath of office at Lok Bhawan with top NDA leaders in attendance, including the chief ministers of several states. The transition sees him stepping up from his previous role as deputy chief minister.

With a significant focus on caste politics, Choudhary becomes only the second Koeri caste member to lead Bihar, highlighting the state's unique political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)