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Pope Leo Condemns Trump's Policies Amid Rising Iran Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo's stance on his war and immigration policies. Trump highlighted Iran's threats while condemning the pope's views on his foreign policy decisions. Pope Leo warned about the misuse of power in democracies and criticized Trump's aggressive rhetoric towards Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:43 IST
Pope Leo Condemns Trump's Policies Amid Rising Iran Tensions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced criticism over Pope Leo's repudiation of his war and immigration strategies. Trump's comments, posted on Truth Social, urged that 'someone please tell Pope Leo' about Iranian protester deaths and the unacceptability of Iran obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Tensions escalated as U.S. and Israeli forces conducted strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. bases. While Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, Israel is believed to be the region's sole nuclear power, casting a shadow over Middle Eastern security dynamics.

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, issued a Vatican letter addressing the proper use of power in democracies, emphasizing the importance of moral values. In this light, he criticized Trump's initiation of conflict with Iran, highlighting the moral implications of such decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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