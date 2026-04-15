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India Set for Historic Women's Reservation Bill Amidst Political Debates

BJP MP C Sadanandan supports the Women's Reservation Bill set for discussion in a special parliamentary session, aiming to increase female participation. The bill includes a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha by 2029. Opposition parties express concerns over its timing and potential delimitation effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:37 IST
India Set for Historic Women's Reservation Bill Amidst Political Debates
BJP MP C Sadanandan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move towards gender equity, BJP MP C Sadanandan has thrown his weight behind the Women's Reservation Bill, which is set to be discussed during a special parliamentary session from April 16 to 18. This proposed legislation seeks to enhance women's representation by implementing a 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha by 2029.

The special session will focus on debating amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and introducing a Delimitation Bill. However, the bill's timing has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders, who argue that the government is hurrying the process just before the next general census.

Amidst these discussions, Opposition parties have voiced concerns over potential imbalances caused by a proposed Lok Sabha seat expansion, urging a reconsideration to prevent disadvantaging southern states. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has rallied regional colleagues to form a united stance against the central government's delimitation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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