Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

In a bold stance against the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for a state-wide black flag agitation scheduled for April 16. The DMK leader warns of grave consequences for the Centre if Tamil Nadu's concerns are disregarded.

Stalin labeled the proposal by the Union BJP government as a "massive, historic injustice" directed against southern states, including Tamil Nadu. He questioned whether the exercise penalizes the region for its contributions to national progress and demanded a reevaluation.

In a strategic move, Stalin is seeking nationwide support, urging parties and MPs across India to stand united to defend regional rights and protect democracy. He emphasized that this protest transcends party lines and addresses fundamental southern causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)