Court Orders Rio Tinto, Hancock Prospecting to Pay Massive Royalties in Iron Ore Dispute

A court ruling has mandated that Hancock Prospecting and Rio Tinto, two major players in the mining industry, pay significant royalties to the heirs of Lang Hancock's former business partners. This decision punctuates a 15-year legal tussle involving the Hope Downs mine in Australia's resource-rich Pilbara region.

Lang Hancock and Peter Wright, who secured mineral rights for Hope Downs in the 1950s, had agreed on a royalties deal in 1969 with businessman Don Rhodes. The agreement entailed a minor royalty payment from ore extraction, and this lawsuit revolves around the partnership and asset distribution between Hancock and Wright, as well as claims from Rhodes' descendants.

Justice Jennifer Smith of the Western Australia's Supreme Court delivered the ruling, emphasizing that Wright Prospecting and DFD Rhodes should receive royalties on some mines at Hope Downs. Although the exact financial implications are to be finalized later, estimations suggest annual payments of A$4 million for Rhodes and A$14 million for Wright Prospecting.

(With inputs from agencies.)