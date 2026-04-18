Trump Teases Good News on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at favorable developments regarding Iran on Friday, though specific details remain undisclosed. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump mentioned 'pretty good news' about Iran emerging just 20 minutes prior, implying promising prospects in the Middle East.

When questioned on the nature of this good news, Trump shared vague optimism, suggesting that the outcome is something sensible and expected. He indicated confidence that the situation will unfold positively, encouraging patience for further revelations.

While refraining from elaboration, Trump's comments suggest potential diplomatic progress concerning Iranian relations, leaving much to speculation until official details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)