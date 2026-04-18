Opposition Pushes for Original Women's Reservation Bill Amid Political Standoff

In a significant political move, the Opposition is set to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi revisit the original Women's Reservation Bill, sources suggested on Saturday. This comes after the government's attempt to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to garner necessary support in Lok Sabha. The Opposition accuses the ruling government of disguising political ambitions behind female empowerment.

During gatherings, there was a significant show of unity among parties, with Congress figures like Sonia Gandhi expressing gratitude to allies. Priyanka Gandhi notably highlighted the need for the Centre to reintroduce a bill enjoying consensus among all parties. Her challenge to bring back the well-supported version illustrates the ongoing tension around the topic of women's representation in legislation.

Despite an exhaustive debate, the BJP-led NDA government suffered a setback in securing the required majority for the amendment aimed at ensuring 33% reservation for women. Allegations of opposition obstructionism have come to the fore, yet the debate underscores a broader disagreement on linking the reservation to electoral redistricting, seen by some as a strategic manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)