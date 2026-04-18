Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Firestorm in Rajya Sabha
DMK MP Wilson criticizes the government's delay in implementing a women’s reservation bill, proposing an immediate enactment without delimitation and census. A rejected Constitution Amendment Bill fuels accusations between parties, with BJP and Congress exchanging blame submissions, while other voices express concerns over social discrimination.
- Country:
- India
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson on Saturday lamented the refusal of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to allow a debate on his Private Member's Bill, calling for the immediate implementation of women's reservation, without any ties to delimitation or census, following a bill's failure in the Lok Sabha.
Wilson voiced his frustration that his proposal for 33% women's representation in both the Lok Sabha and State Legislatures was obstructed. He criticized the government's approach to linking the bill with delimitation and census, accusing it of delaying the crucial reform.
The unfolding controversy comes amid the BJP-led government's inability to secure enough votes for the Constitution Amendment bill. Heated debates ensued, with parties trading barbs about the bill's intentions and consequences, further fueling a broad political divide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Championing Women's Reservation: A Challenge to BJP's Policies
BJP Women's March: Defeat of Women's Quota Law Sparks Protests
CPI(M) Cadres Sentenced for Bomb Attack on RSS-BJP Workers
Abhishek Banerjee Rallies for TMC Against BJP Influence
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Stance on Women's Reservation