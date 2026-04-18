BJP's Setback: Mamata Banerjee's Charge Against Women's Bill Defeat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday that the beginning of the BJP's downfall is underway, as evidenced by the Center's inability to pass a crucial Constitution amendment bill. This bill aimed to implement a 33% women's reservation in legislatures starting in 2029.

Speaking at a poll rally in Uluberia, she claimed that the BJP, humiliated and defeated, maintains power solely due to its alliances. Banerjee highlighted the BJP's lack of a majority on its own as the party struggles to sustain office.

Criticizing the BJP's move toward delimitation, Banerjee suggested that the saffron party intends to divide the country. She boasted about her party's higher female representation, warning BJP sympathizers about the party's uncertain future as power prepares to shift.