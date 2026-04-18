Sarma Targets Mamata: Bengal's Resources Under Fire

In a fiery address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee of misallocating the state's resources to 'Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators.' He stressed the need for her removal, warning that failure to do so could result in losing Bengal.

Sarma, speaking at a rally in Kalimpong, asserted that the BJP's policies in Assam and Tripura have curtailed illegal immigration. In contrast, he criticized Banerjee for allowing continued infiltration, claiming she traded Bengal's land for votes.

Highlighting the lack of development in North Bengal, Sarma advocated for political change, promising that if elected, the BJP would seek a constitutional resolution to the Gorkhaland issue and ensure justice for the region's Gorkhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)