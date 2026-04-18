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Sarma Targets Mamata: Bengal's Resources Under Fire

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for allegedly allocating resources to 'Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators.' He urged for her removal, claiming infiltration continues. Sarma promised change under BJP leadership, condemning her administration's lack of North Bengal development and addressing the Gorkhaland issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:37 IST
Sarma Targets Mamata: Bengal's Resources Under Fire
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In a fiery address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee of misallocating the state's resources to 'Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators.' He stressed the need for her removal, warning that failure to do so could result in losing Bengal.

Sarma, speaking at a rally in Kalimpong, asserted that the BJP's policies in Assam and Tripura have curtailed illegal immigration. In contrast, he criticized Banerjee for allowing continued infiltration, claiming she traded Bengal's land for votes.

Highlighting the lack of development in North Bengal, Sarma advocated for political change, promising that if elected, the BJP would seek a constitutional resolution to the Gorkhaland issue and ensure justice for the region's Gorkhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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