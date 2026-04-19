Women's Bill Defeat Sparks Political Firestorm
Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Sanjay Seth criticize opposition parties following the defeat of the women's quota bill. The proposed bill aimed to reserve 33% of legislative seats for women. Despite majority support, it failed due to lack of required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.
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- India
Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Sanjay Seth have criticized opposition parties after the defeat of a bill proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures. This Constitution Amendment Bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyan, was intended to increase women's representation in the political sphere from 2029 onward.
The bill received 298 supporting votes but faltered with 230 dissenting, lacking the required two-thirds majority from 528 members. Khattar, speaking in Jalandhar, accused the opposition of playing a 'disgusting game' and betraying both the BJP's trust and women's interests by hindering this significant legislative change.
Criticism of the opposition's actions was widespread. Union Minister Seth emphasized the importance of the bill as a tool for empowering India's female populace. The ministers assured commitment to women's rights and predicted political repercussions for the opposition in future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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