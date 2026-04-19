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Bulgaria's Political Shift: Radev's Party Leads Parliamentary Vote

Bulgaria's pro-Russian ex-President Rumen Radev's party is poised for victory in parliamentary elections. Despite leading, Radev needs coalition partnerships to form a government. His campaign focuses on eradicating corruption amid a backdrop of political instability, marking the nation's eighth election in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:26 IST
Bulgaria's Political Shift: Radev's Party Leads Parliamentary Vote

Bulgaria finds itself at a potential political turning point as former President Rumen Radev's party leads the parliamentary elections, according to exit polls conducted by Sofia-based Alpha Research. Radev's Progressive Bulgaria secured 37.5%, significantly outpacing the GERB party, which garnered 16.2% of votes.

Radev, known for his pro-Russian stance and opposition to military support for Ukraine, resigned from the presidency to contest in the elections. His campaign has centered around combating corruption and addressing the issue of short-lived governments that have plagued the country.

This election marks the eighth in just five years for Bulgaria. The former president must now seek coalition partners to form a majority government amidst growing voter fatigue and increasing dissatisfaction with veteran politicians widely perceived as corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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