Akhilesh Yadav Vows Samajwadi Party's Return in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, expressed confidence in regaining power in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing a united opposition in upcoming elections. He criticized BJP's handling of the women's quota bill and promoted an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army to inspire participation from underrepresented regions.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, announced the party's intent to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh as he remains optimistic about a strong opposition coalition ahead of the state's assembly elections.
During a visit to Rewari for a wedding, Yadav criticized the BJP's performance in ongoing polls, including in West Bengal, predicting their defeat. He confirmed collaboration with Congress under the INDIA bloc, focusing on candidate winnability over seat distribution.
Addressing reporters, Yadav highlighted BJP's failures, notably in the women's quota bill amendment, and proposed the creation of Ahir and Gujarat regiments in the Indian Army to increase regional representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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