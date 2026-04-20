Akhilesh Yadav Vows Samajwadi Party's Return in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, announced the party's intent to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh as he remains optimistic about a strong opposition coalition ahead of the state's assembly elections.

During a visit to Rewari for a wedding, Yadav criticized the BJP's performance in ongoing polls, including in West Bengal, predicting their defeat. He confirmed collaboration with Congress under the INDIA bloc, focusing on candidate winnability over seat distribution.

Addressing reporters, Yadav highlighted BJP's failures, notably in the women's quota bill amendment, and proposed the creation of Ahir and Gujarat regiments in the Indian Army to increase regional representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)