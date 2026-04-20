Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent their warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Both leaders expressed their hopes for Naidu's good health, long life, and ongoing strength to guide the state towards development.

Governor Nazeer emphasized his heartfelt wishes through a post on platform X, wishing Naidu divine blessings for his health, longevity, and leadership. The Governor highlighted his support for Naidu's vision to steer Andhra Pradesh on a path of prosperity and development.

Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his birthday wishes on X, wishing for a healthy and peaceful long life for Naidu, underlining mutual respect despite their political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)