Political Tensions Erupt Into Violence Over Family Property Dispute

Three policemen sustained injuries following a violent clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over a property dispute involving two relatives in Nettayam, officials confirmed Monday.

According to Vattiyoorkavu Police Station's FIR, 94 party workers have been charged in relation to the conflict at Malamukal on Sunday night. The injured officers include Civil Police Officers Deepu and Shibu, along with Station House Officer Vipin AC.

The altercation stemmed from a land dispute between relatives, one a BJP affiliate and the other a CPI(M) supporter, who had filed complaints against each other. The violence escalated when party supporters got involved, leading to three officers being attacked. Subsequently, BJP supporters protested outside the police station, claiming unjust treatment.