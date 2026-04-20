Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt Into Violence Over Family Property Dispute

Three policemen were injured in a clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over a family property dispute in Nettayam. Police filed a case against 94 party workers. The clash occurred when political supporters sided with the disputing parties, leading to a confrontation that escalated into violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:30 IST
Political Tensions Erupt Into Violence Over Family Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three policemen sustained injuries following a violent clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over a property dispute involving two relatives in Nettayam, officials confirmed Monday.

According to Vattiyoorkavu Police Station's FIR, 94 party workers have been charged in relation to the conflict at Malamukal on Sunday night. The injured officers include Civil Police Officers Deepu and Shibu, along with Station House Officer Vipin AC.

The altercation stemmed from a land dispute between relatives, one a BJP affiliate and the other a CPI(M) supporter, who had filed complaints against each other. The violence escalated when party supporters got involved, leading to three officers being attacked. Subsequently, BJP supporters protested outside the police station, claiming unjust treatment.

TRENDING

1
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

 India
2
Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyond recognition

Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyon...

 India
3
Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operations: CMD

Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operation...

 India
4
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026