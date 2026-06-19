South Korea's Lee says Trump agreed short-term North Korea goal should be halting nuclear programme
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reported that US President Donald Trump agreed to halt North Korea's nuclear programme as a short-term goal at the G7 summit in France.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with him at the G7 in France that the short-term goal on North Korea should be halting its nuclear programme.
Lee also said Trump appeared to think there was no clear suitable solution to the issue of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, but that it was time to pay attention to it.
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