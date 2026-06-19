South Korea's Lee says Trump agreed short-term North Korea goal should be halting nuclear programme

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reported that US President Donald Trump agreed to halt North Korea's nuclear programme as a short-term goal at the G7 summit in France.

Reuters | South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Said On Friday That Us President Donald Trump Agreed With Him At The G In France That The Shortterm Goal On North Korea Should Be Halting Its Nuclear Programme Lee Also Said Trump Appeared To Think There Was No Clear Suitable Solution To The Issue Of North Koreas Nuclear Arsenal | Updated: 19-06-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 10:58 IST
South Korea's Lee says Trump agreed short-term North Korea goal should be halting nuclear programme
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South ​Korean ‌President Lee ​Jae Myung said on ‌Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with him ‌at the G7 in ‌France that the short-term goal on North Korea ⁠should ​be ⁠halting its nuclear programme.

Lee also ⁠said Trump appeared ​to think there was ⁠no clear suitable solution to ⁠the ​issue of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, but ⁠that it was time ⁠to ⁠pay attention to it.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026