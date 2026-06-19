South Korea's Lee says Trump agreed short-term North Korea goal should be halting nuclear programme

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Said On Friday That Us President Donald Trump Agreed With Him At The G In France That The Shortterm Goal On North Korea Should Be Halting Its Nuclear Programme Lee Also Said Trump Appeared To Think There Was No Clear Suitable Solution To The Issue Of North Koreas Nuclear Arsenal

South ​Korean ‌President Lee ​Jae Myung said on ‌Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with him ‌at the G7 in ‌France that the short-term goal on North Korea ⁠should ​be ⁠halting its nuclear programme.

Lee also ⁠said Trump appeared ​to think there was ⁠no clear suitable solution to ⁠the ​issue of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, but ⁠that it was time ⁠to ⁠pay attention to it.