"Lazy, incompetent knee-jerk response": Priyank Kharge slams Centre's decision to ban Telegram

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge criticised the Centre's decision to temporarily ban Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re- examination, calling it a "lazy and incompetent knee-jerk response". He alleged that the Centre was attempting to shift blame instead of addressing systemic issues within the National Testing Agency (NTA). In a post on X, Kharge said that banning the messaging platform would unfairly impact students who rely on it for educational purposes.

"Banning Telegram is a lazy and incompetent knee-jerk response that punishes students instead of fixing the real problem. Lakhs of students use Telegram for study material, updates, peer learning and exam preparation. Why should they suffer because the NTA and the Union Government repeatedly fail to conduct exams with integrity?" the Karnataka Minister said. He further alleged that recurring incidents of paper leaks and examination-related irregularities pointed to administrative failures rather than shortcomings of digital platforms used by students.

"Paper leaks, delays, mismanagement and opaque systems have become the NTA's trademark. Instead of holding the agency accountable, the Government wants to ban platforms, silence channels and shift blame. The issue is not Telegram, the issue is the Central Government's and NTA's incompetence," Kharge added. Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on the Centre over restrictions linked to Telegram in the context of NEET-UG paper leak concerns, alleging that the government was targeting students instead of addressing the "paper leak mafia".

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "'Telegram Ban' - Modi Government's New Trick to Stop Paper Leaks. Meaning, instead of catching the thief, just hang a lock on the victim's door."He further emphasised that millions of students were studying on Telegram for years and "snatching the facility is not a solution" to paper leaks."Millions of students have been studying on Telegram for years - notes, test series, discussions, preparation. How does snatching that facility become the solution to paper leaks?" the post read. Questioning the effectiveness of such steps, he wrote, "And it's not even foolproof - every student in the country knows this, and so does the paper leak mafia. So, who will the next ban be on? WhatsApp?"

Taking a swipe at exam-day arrangements, Gandhi said, "On exam day, students will be frisked. Pockets will be cut open with scissors. Question papers will be sent via the Air Force. There won't be any shortage of theatrics. But not a single strike at the root of the disease - because the paper leak mafia is thriving under this very government's watch, and making the youth cry tears of blood." He further said, "Modi Ji - drop the theatrics. Strike at the mafia, not the students. Listen to the 'Echo of Students' - or else the youth of the country knows how to claim their rights."

This comes after the Centre had ordered the blocking of Telegram on June 16, following a request from the NTA, which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. The NTA scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies.

Meanwhile, Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the Central government's decision to temporarily block its operations in India until June 22 in connection with the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. (ANI)