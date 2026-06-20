Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year

Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Will Go To Turkey And Make Another Trip To China At Some Point In Were Doing A Lot Of Trips Well Be Going To Turkey Well Be Going At Some Point During The Year Back To China

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Friday ​he will go to Turkey ‌and make another trip to China at some point in 2026. "We're doing ‌a lot of trips. We'll ‌be going to Turkey. We'll be going at some point during the year ⁠back ​to ⁠China," Trump said at Joint Base Andrews ⁠in Maryland, as he unveiled ​the Boeing 747 plane gifted by Qatar ⁠that will join the Air ⁠Force One ​fleet.

"President Xi (Jinping) is coming here in September, but we're going ⁠back for a big conference that's ⁠in ⁠China," Trump added.