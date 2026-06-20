Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year

US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Turkey and return to China in 2026, with a specific trip to China scheduled for a major conference.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Will Go To Turkey And Make Another Trip To China At Some Point In Were Doing A Lot Of Trips Well Be Going To Turkey Well Be Going At Some Point During The Year Back To China | Updated: 20-06-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 01:36 IST
Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Friday ​he will go to Turkey ‌and make another trip to China at some point in 2026. "We're doing ‌a lot of trips. We'll ‌be going to Turkey. We'll be going at some point during the year ⁠back ​to ⁠China," Trump said at Joint Base Andrews ⁠in Maryland, as he unveiled ​the Boeing 747 plane gifted by Qatar ⁠that will join the Air ⁠Force One ​fleet.

"President Xi (Jinping) is coming here in September, but we're going ⁠back for a big conference that's ⁠in ⁠China," Trump added.

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