Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year
US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Turkey and return to China in 2026, with a specific trip to China scheduled for a major conference.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will go to Turkey and make another trip to China at some point in 2026. "We're doing a lot of trips. We'll be going to Turkey. We'll be going at some point during the year back to China," Trump said at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as he unveiled the Boeing 747 plane gifted by Qatar that will join the Air Force One fleet.
"President Xi (Jinping) is coming here in September, but we're going back for a big conference that's in China," Trump added.
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