Israeli envoy and UN official clash at hearing on children in conflict

A heated shouting match erupted at the United Nations between Israel's ambassador and the UN's special representative for children and armed conflict over a report blacklisting Israel for alleged abuses.

Reuters | Diplomatic Niceties Broke Down At The United Nations On Friday When Israels Ambassador And The Un Secretarygenerals Special Representative For Children And Armed Conflict Became Embroiled In A Furious Shouting Match At A Public Hearing At A Meeting In New York To Mark The International Day For The Elimination Of Sexual Violence In Conflict | Updated: 20-06-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 03:22 IST
Israeli envoy and UN official clash at hearing on children in conflict
  • Country:
  • Israel

Diplomatic niceties broke down at the United Nations ​on Friday when Israel's ambassador and ​the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for ‌children ​and armed conflict became embroiled in a furious shouting match at a public hearing. At a meeting in New York to ‌mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Israeli envoy, Danny Danon, demanded the resignation of Pramila Patten, who produced a report that blacklisted Israel for such ‌alleged abuses for the first time, accusing her of bias. "You caved to the secretary-general's ‌obsession with targeting Israel," Danon said, referring to U.N. chief Antonio Guterres. Another U.N. official, Vanessa Frazier, Guterres' representative for children and armed conflict and compiler of a separate report that also blacklists Israel, interjected by shouting a point ⁠of ​order. She demanded that ⁠Danon refrain from "personal attacks" and added that she had "verified evidence."

Danon said Frazier should be quiet. "We are a ⁠member state, and you work for the U.N., and you will be quiet now. You will ​be quiet ... you and your shameful report," he said. Frazier, Malta's former U.N. ambassador, issued ⁠her report this week on behalf of Guterres warning that Israeli settler groups could be added to a global ⁠blacklist ​for violations against children as the U.N. chief voiced alarm at what he called a "staggering" rise in violations against Palestinian children.

Israel itself already features in that ⁠report's so-called list of shame annexes for alleged violations. When Patten's report was issued last month, ⁠Danon called it "a ⁠new low" and Israel's foreign ministry vowed to sever all ties with Guterres, who leaves office after 10 years at the year-end.

Both reports ‌also blacklist ‌Israel's arch enemy Hamas.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026