Trump envoy Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran nuclear talks, Axios reports
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Iran in Switzerland for the first round of talks on a potential nuclear deal.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is traveling to Switzerland for the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal, Axios reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland, Axios added.
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