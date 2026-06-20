Trump envoy Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran nuclear talks, Axios reports

​U.S. ​President ‌Donald ​Trump's special envoy, ‌Steve Witkoff, is traveling to ‌Switzerland for the ‌first round of talks ⁠with ​Iran ⁠on a potential ⁠nuclear deal, Axios reported ​on Friday, citing ⁠a U.S. ⁠official.

Trump's ​son-in-law Jared Kushner ⁠is already in ⁠Switzerland, Axios ⁠added.