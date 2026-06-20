Costa Rica arrests man over suspected death threat to president
Costa Rican authorities arrested a man suspected of making a death threat against President Laura Fernandez, following her evacuation due to a nearby explosion.
- Country:
- Costa Rica
Costa Rican authorities on Friday arrested man over a suspected death threat to President Laura Fernandez, the Central American country's security ministry said.
No attack against the president was reported, but Fernandez was evacuated earlier in the day during a tour in the north of the country to witness the effects of illegal gold mining, after a detonation was heard nearby.