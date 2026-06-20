Costa Rica arrests man over suspected death threat to president

Costa Rican Authorities On Friday Arrested Man Over A Suspected Death Threat To President Laura Fernandez

Costa ‌Rican authorities ​on Friday arrested man ‌over a suspected death threat to President Laura ‌Fernandez, the Central American ‌country's security ministry said.

No attack against the ⁠president ​was ⁠reported, but Fernandez was evacuated ⁠earlier in the day ​during a tour in ⁠the north of the ⁠country ​to witness the effects of ⁠illegal gold mining, after a ⁠detonation ⁠was heard nearby.