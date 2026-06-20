Soccer-Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup

Brazil Beat Haiti At The World Cup As Matheus Cunha Struck Twice And Vinicius Jr Added Another Firsthalf Goal To Send The Fivetimes Champions Top Of Group C On Four Points And Eliminate Their Opponents On Friday Morocco Are Level On Points With The Brazilians After Their Earlier Win Over Scotland

Brazil beat Haiti ​3-0 at the World ​Cup as Matheus ‌Cunha struck ​twice and Vinicius Jr added another first-half goal to send the ‌five-times champions top of Group C on four points and eliminate their opponents on Friday. Morocco are level on points ‌with the Brazilians after their earlier 1-0 win ‌over Scotland, who have three, while Haiti are bottom with none and became the first side out of contention for the ⁠knockout ​stage at the ⁠tournament.

Brazil took control in the 23rd minute when Vinicius's shot ⁠was parried by Johny Placide and Hannes Delcroix's attempted clearance ​deflected off Cunha and over the line. Cunha doubled ⁠the lead in the 36th, racing clear to fire into the ⁠top ​corner after a fine through ball from Vinicius. Vinicius made it 3-0 in first-half added time, running ⁠on to Lucas Paqueta's long pass and finishing calmly. Brazil ⁠eased ⁠off after the break, with goalkeeper Alisson rarely troubled as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to ‌victory.