Soccer-Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup
Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Haiti at the World Cup, sending them top of Group C and eliminating their opponents, while Morocco also advanced with a 1-0 win over Scotland.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 at the World Cup as Matheus Cunha struck twice and Vinicius Jr added another first-half goal to send the five-times champions top of Group C on four points and eliminate their opponents on Friday. Morocco are level on points with the Brazilians after their earlier 1-0 win over Scotland, who have three, while Haiti are bottom with none and became the first side out of contention for the knockout stage at the tournament.
Brazil took control in the 23rd minute when Vinicius's shot was parried by Johny Placide and Hannes Delcroix's attempted clearance deflected off Cunha and over the line. Cunha doubled the lead in the 36th, racing clear to fire into the top corner after a fine through ball from Vinicius. Vinicius made it 3-0 in first-half added time, running on to Lucas Paqueta's long pass and finishing calmly. Brazil eased off after the break, with goalkeeper Alisson rarely troubled as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to victory.
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