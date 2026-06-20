Soccer-Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup

Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Haiti at the World Cup, sending them top of Group C and eliminating their opponents, while Morocco also advanced with a 1-0 win over Scotland.

Reuters | Brazil Beat Haiti At The World Cup As Matheus Cunha Struck Twice And Vinicius Jr Added Another Firsthalf Goal To Send The Fivetimes Champions Top Of Group C On Four Points And Eliminate Their Opponents On Friday Morocco Are Level On Points With The Brazilians After Their Earlier Win Over Scotland | Updated: 20-06-2026 08:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 08:09 IST
Soccer-Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup
Matheus Cunha
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil beat Haiti ​3-0 at the World ​Cup as Matheus ‌Cunha struck ​twice and Vinicius Jr added another first-half goal to send the ‌five-times champions top of Group C on four points and eliminate their opponents on Friday. Morocco are level on points ‌with the Brazilians after their earlier 1-0 win ‌over Scotland, who have three, while Haiti are bottom with none and became the first side out of contention for the ⁠knockout ​stage at the ⁠tournament.

Brazil took control in the 23rd minute when Vinicius's shot ⁠was parried by Johny Placide and Hannes Delcroix's attempted clearance ​deflected off Cunha and over the line. Cunha doubled ⁠the lead in the 36th, racing clear to fire into the ⁠top ​corner after a fine through ball from Vinicius. Vinicius made it 3-0 in first-half added time, running ⁠on to Lucas Paqueta's long pass and finishing calmly. Brazil ⁠eased ⁠off after the break, with goalkeeper Alisson rarely troubled as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to ‌victory.

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